Rock Band 'The Smashing Pumpkins' calls off their Indian debut performance

The performance was part of the band's Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour.





Taking to their Facebook handle, the American rock band announced the cancellation of their upcoming shows in Bengaluru and Mumbai.





"Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai. We cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect," The Smashing Pumpkins wrote.





The Smashing Pumpkins were set to perform in India in Bengaluru on October 11, followed by Jio World Garden in Mumbai on October 12, as per a press note.





The legendary band's long-awaited India debut would have featured a three-decade career-spanning setlist--acclaimed classics like Tonight, Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Today and 1979 alongside sonic journeys from the band's innovative works including 'ATUM' and the celebrated Aghori Mhori Mei as well as recent smash hits such as Sighommi and Beguiled. -- ANI

