NIA chargesheets 4, including Khalistani operatives, for attack on ex-Punjab minister's house

Sun, 05 October 2025
21:06
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four people, including Khalistani operatives, for their alleged involvement in carrying out a grenade attack at former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia's house in Jalandhar, officials said on Sunday.

The chargesheet filed in a Chandigarh court on Saturday named two arrested accused -- Saidul Ameen of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and Abhijot Jangra of Kurukshetra in Haryana -- and two absconders identified as Kulbir Singh Sidhu of Yamunanagar and Manish alias Kaka Rana of Karnal, both in Haryana, they said.

The attack on the premises of the former minister and BJP leader was carried out on the night of April 7, 2025. The NIA took over the probe a few days later, on April 12.

Sidhu, an operative of the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), along with his associate Manish, formed a terror gang to target prominent leaders of Punjab to create a climate of fear among the people and raise funds for the BKI through extortion, a statement issued by the NIA said.

Manish had subsequently recruited Ameen, who had hurled the grenade at the former minister's house, it said.

The grenade was supplied to Ameen by Sidhu, while Jangra provided the funds, the probe agency said. Sidhu had circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for hatching the conspiracy along with Manish, it said.

A red corner notice has been issued against Sidhu, who is also carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his arrest.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted Sidhu in a case related to the targeted killing of Punjab-based VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.

The anti-terror agency has intensified its efforts to track and arrest the absconders and identify other members of BKI operating in India, the statement said.   -- PTI

IMAGE:  Dog squad present at the residence of former Punjab Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia after a blast was reported outside his residence, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

