NIA chargesheets 11 in terror attack on Punjab police station

Sun, 05 October 2025
08:30
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday chargesheeted 11 accused persons for their involvement in a terror attack on a police station in Punjab orchestrated by a banned Khalistani outfit, officials said. 

The accused, who are all under arrest, have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act in the chargesheet filed before an special NIA court in Mohali, Punjab, an official statement said. 

Another 11 accused identified in the case are still absconding. 

Foreign-based handlers of the proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), namely Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian, had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late at night on April 6 this year, the statement said. 

The rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district was executed by BKI members, with active support from foreign-based operatives, with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups, it said. -- PTI

