Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai international airport on Oct 8

08:49





The airport is set to place Mumbai among the world's elite twin-airport cities, alongside London, New York, and Tokyo, giving a major boost to India's global aviation stature.





Spanning 1,160 hectares, NMIA is being developed under a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings (74%) and CIDCO (26%).





Its lotus-inspired design blends Indian heritage with state-of-the-art sustainable engineering, making it one of Asia's most advanced airports.





Phase 1 will handle 20 million passengers annually with one runway and terminal.





At full capacity, NMIA will feature four terminals and two runways, raising Mumbai's combined capacity with CSMIA to 155 million passengers per year.





The airport will also become a major cargo hub, scaling from 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes annually, supported by a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.





The project is expected to generate over 2 lakh jobs across aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate, with sustainability features including renewable energy, rainwater harvesting, and passive cooling.





The DGCA granted its aerodrome license on October 1. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025, a senior official told ANI.