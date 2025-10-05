HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai international airport on Oct 8

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
08:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025, a senior official told ANI. 

The airport is set to place Mumbai among the world's elite twin-airport cities, alongside London, New York, and Tokyo, giving a major boost to India's global aviation stature.

Spanning 1,160 hectares, NMIA is being developed under a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings (74%) and CIDCO (26%). 

Its lotus-inspired design blends Indian heritage with state-of-the-art sustainable engineering, making it one of Asia's most advanced airports.

Phase 1 will handle 20 million passengers annually with one runway and terminal. 

At full capacity, NMIA will feature four terminals and two runways, raising Mumbai's combined capacity with CSMIA to 155 million passengers per year. 

The airport will also become a major cargo hub, scaling from 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes annually, supported by a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.

The project is expected to generate over 2 lakh jobs across aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate, with sustainability features including renewable energy, rainwater harvesting, and passive cooling. 

The DGCA granted its aerodrome license on October 1. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA chargesheets 11 in terror attack on Punjab police station
LIVE! NIA chargesheets 11 in terror attack on Punjab police station

Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over

Shubman Gill was rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'
'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, remembers his meeting with Dr Jane Goodall, the legendary conservationist and renowned chimpanzee expert, who passed into the ages this week.

Cyclone Shakhti Roars In Arabian Sea
Cyclone Shakhti Roars In Arabian Sea

Cyclone Shakhti, the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, has intensified.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO