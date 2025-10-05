HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man shot dead in UP over 14-year-old enmity; accused absconding

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
09:02
image
A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a youth in an apparent act of revenge for his father's murder 14 years ago in Manglora village, police said on Sunday. 

According to the police, the victim, identified as Jaivir, was returning home from his fields on Saturday evening when the accused, Rahul (30), allegedly opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. 

Additional superintendent of police Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that a case has been registered against Rahul, who is absconding. 

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. 

Security has been tightened in the area, and additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure, the officer added. 

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, Jaivir's killing was a fallout of an old enmity. Rahul's father, Brijpal, was murdered by Jaivir in 2011, for which he had served an 11-year jail term. 

Jaivir had been living in the village for the past three years after his release from prison. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war
LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war

'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India
'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India

The Pakistan Army has criticized recent remarks by Indian military officers and political leaders, warning that a future conflict between the two countries could lead to "cataclysmic devastation." The statement follows comments from...

Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over

Shubman Gill was rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'
'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, remembers his meeting with Dr Jane Goodall, the legendary conservationist and renowned chimpanzee expert, who passed into the ages this week.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO