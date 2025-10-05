HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kept waiting, woman delivers baby outside labour ward of Beed hospital

Sun, 05 October 2025
A pregnant woman was allegedly forced to deliver her baby outside the labour ward of the district hospital in Maharashtra's Beed after the staff kept her waiting, her family claimed.

The hospital, however, denied the allegation, saying the woman was given proper care and the delivery took place inside the labour ward.

Yogita Kishore Raut (25), a resident of Shirur Kasar, was referred to the district hospital on Saturday after her due date had passed.

According to her family members, after admission, doctors examined her and reportedly said there was still time for the delivery, and around 6.30 pm, she was administered medication to induce labour.

Her relatives claimed that Yogita was in intense pain, and around 9 pm, they informed the staff, but they were met with dismissive answers.

Despite Yogita's desperate condition, the family alleged that the labour ward staff refused to admit her inside, and she was forced to give birth outside the ward.

When contacted, Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Raut claimed that the woman had been examined and subsequently shifted from the pre-labour room to the labour room around 6.30 pm, where she was administered the induction medicine.

He maintained that once the contractions began, the delivery took place inside the labour ward.  -- PTI

