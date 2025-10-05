HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

KCOCA invoked in murder case in K'taka's Bantwal

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
09:20
image
Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Abdul Rahiman, who was attacked on May 27 in the Erakodi area of Kuryal village that falls under Bantwal rural police station limits, police said. 

Rahiman and another man, Kalander Shafi, were allegedly assaulted in a brutal attack. Shafi sustained grievous injuries, while Rahiman succumbed to his wounds, the police said. 

Following the incident, 13 accused have been arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody. 

One accused, Bharath Raj alias Bharath Kumdelu (29) of Pudu village, remains absconding, with police actively pursuing his arrest. 

The case was registered on May 27 under sections 191(1) (use of force or violence by unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting using deadly weapons), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 103 (murder), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. 

The police said the accused have a history of involvement in serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and delivering provocative speeches that have sparked social unrest and communal tensions. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war
LIVE! Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war

'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India
'Cataclysmic devastation' if... : Pak army warns India

The Pakistan Army has criticized recent remarks by Indian military officers and political leaders, warning that a future conflict between the two countries could lead to "cataclysmic devastation." The statement follows comments from...

Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over

Shubman Gill was rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'
'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, remembers his meeting with Dr Jane Goodall, the legendary conservationist and renowned chimpanzee expert, who passed into the ages this week.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO