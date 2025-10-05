KCOCA invoked in murder case in K'taka's Bantwal

09:20





Rahiman and another man, Kalander Shafi, were allegedly assaulted in a brutal attack. Shafi sustained grievous injuries, while Rahiman succumbed to his wounds, the police said.





Following the incident, 13 accused have been arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.





One accused, Bharath Raj alias Bharath Kumdelu (29) of Pudu village, remains absconding, with police actively pursuing his arrest.





The case was registered on May 27 under sections 191(1) (use of force or violence by unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting using deadly weapons), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 103 (murder), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.





The police said the accused have a history of involvement in serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and delivering provocative speeches that have sparked social unrest and communal tensions. -- PTI

Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Abdul Rahiman, who was attacked on May 27 in the Erakodi area of Kuryal village that falls under Bantwal rural police station limits, police said.