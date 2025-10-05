Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war

08:56





The strikes came after United States President Donald Trump urged Israel to "immediately stop bombing" Gaza after Hamas agreed toGaza City, which has been at the heart of Israel's military campaign, saw the highest number of casualties.





As per Al Jazeera, health officials confirmed that 45 people lost their lives there.





The Israeli strikes in recent weeks have affected more than one million Gazans, forcing them to vacate the area and move towards southern Gaza.





In the Tuffah neighbourhood, an air strike on a residential house killed 18 people and injured several others.





Rescue workers said the blast damaged nearby buildings.





Israeli forces also carried out strikes on a displacement camp, al-Mawasi, in southern Gaza, where Israeli troops asked Palestinians to evacuate.





Two children died in that attack, while at least eight others were wounded. -- ANI

At least 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on Saturday, including seven children between the ages of two months and eight years old, Al Jazeera reported.