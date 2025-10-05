HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israeli strikes kill 70 in Gaza amid Trump's call to end war

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
08:56
image
At least 70 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on Saturday, including seven children between the ages of two months and eight years old, Al Jazeera reported.

The strikes came after United States President Donald Trump urged Israel to "immediately stop bombing" Gaza after Hamas agreed toGaza City, which has been at the heart of Israel's military campaign, saw the highest number of casualties.

As per Al Jazeera, health officials confirmed that 45 people lost their lives there. 

The Israeli strikes in recent weeks have affected more than one million Gazans, forcing them to vacate the area and move towards southern Gaza.

In the Tuffah neighbourhood, an air strike on a residential house killed 18 people and injured several others. 

Rescue workers said the blast damaged nearby buildings.

Israeli forces also carried out strikes on a displacement camp, al-Mawasi, in southern Gaza, where Israeli troops asked Palestinians to evacuate. 

Two children died in that attack, while at least eight others were wounded. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA chargesheets 11 in terror attack on Punjab police station
LIVE! NIA chargesheets 11 in terror attack on Punjab police station

Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over

Shubman Gill was rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'
'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, remembers his meeting with Dr Jane Goodall, the legendary conservationist and renowned chimpanzee expert, who passed into the ages this week.

Cyclone Shakhti Roars In Arabian Sea
Cyclone Shakhti Roars In Arabian Sea

Cyclone Shakhti, the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, has intensified.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO