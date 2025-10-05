HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian-origin man extradited to Canada after arrest in Texas

Sun, 05 October 2025
Share:
18:09
image
An Indian-origin man, arrested in Texas over an assault case by the United States Marshals Service, has been extradited to Canada, local media reported.

Sukhpreet Singh, 25, is one of the several suspects wanted in connection with the assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in 2021 in Canada, CTV News reported on Friday.

He was arrested in June this year by the members of the United States Marshals Service and charged in August, the report quoted York Regional Police as saying.

Singh, extradited to York Region on Tuesday, is facing charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, it added.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Singh in 2023 after he was identified as a suspect in the violent attack on Hajtamiri in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill, City News reported.

In 2022, four suspects, including Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, were charged in connection with the assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, the report added.

In 2023, three more suspects were arrested in connection with the case. 

Singh's arrest brings the total number of individuals charged in the Hajtamiri's case to eight.

Hajtamiri was abducted from Wasaga Beach on January 12, 2022, just weeks after the Richmond Hill assault.

York Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating Hajtamiri's disappearance and have offered CAD 100,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

The other suspects in the case are Harshdeep Binner, Riyasat Singh, Harshpreet Sekhon, Akash Rana, and Jaspreet Singh, according to CTV News.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Women's WC Updates: Rana out for 20; India 6 down
Women's WC Updates: Rana out for 20; India 6 down

LIVE! Check electrical systems of all Boeing 787s: Pilots
LIVE! Check electrical systems of all Boeing 787s: Pilots

No handshake again! India, Pakistan skip pleasantries
No handshake again! India, Pakistan skip pleasantries

The tension between India and Pakistan's cricket teams resurfaced once again - this time at the Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo

Toss controversy rocks India-Pak Women's WC clash
Toss controversy rocks India-Pak Women's WC clash

Drama struck even before the first delivery of the India-Pakistan Women's World Cup match at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday

18 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides in Darjeeling
18 dead as heavy rains trigger landslides in Darjeeling

At least 18 people, including several children, died and several others injured as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO