Follow Rediff on:      
Govt probes e-commerce sites over 'dark pattern' fees

Sun, 05 October 2025
10:49
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
The department of consumer affairs has received several complaints against e-commerce platforms for charging extra fees under various names, a practice that the government has classified as a "dark pattern" that misleads and exploits consumers. 

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, shared the information on X, saying that the ministry has started a detailed investigation into the matter. 

He said, "The department of consumer affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers. A detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinize these platforms closely. Strict action will be taken against those violating consumer rights to ensure transparency and uphold fair practices in India's growing e-commerce sector." 

The post followed a user on X sharing a screenshot from an e-commerce website that listed multiple additional fees, including "offer handling fee," "payment handling fee," and "protect promise fee." 

These charges comparatively increased the total cost of the item, even after discounts were applied, resulting in customers paying more than the displayed price. -- ANI

