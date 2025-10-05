Five bodies recovered, two missing in Maha beach tragedy

09:41

File image





The search for the two missing persons -- Irfan Kittur (36) and Zakir Maniar (13) -- is going on, he said.





A 16-year-old girl was rescued by the search teams, the official said.





The incident occurred around 4 pm on Friday at the Shiroda-Velaghar beach, located more than 490 km from Mumbai.





The victims belonged to two families, one from Kudal (in Sindhudurg district) and another from Belagavi in Karnataka. -- PTI

The police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district have so far recovered five bodies among the seven who were swept away in the sea off Velaghar beach on Friday, an official said.