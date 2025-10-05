HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks Japan

Sun, 05 October 2025
08:37
image
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Japan on late Saturday night, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 50km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 04/10/2025 20:51:09 IST, Lat: 37.45 N, Long: 141.52 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan."

The whole country is in a very active seismic area, and they have the densest seismic network in the world, so they are able to record many earthquakes.

Japan is situated in a volcanic zone on the Pacific Ring of Fire. Frequent low-intensity tremors and occasional volcanic activity are felt throughout the islands. 

Destructive earthquakes, often resulting in tsunamis, occur several times per century. 

The most recent major quakes include the 2024 Noto earthquake, the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, the 2004 Chuetsu earthquake, and the Great Hanshin earthquake of 1995. -- ANI

