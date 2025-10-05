HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Darjeeling landslides: Situation being closely monitored, says PM

Sun, 05 October 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides and asserted that his government is committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.

'Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling.  Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,' Modi said on X.

'The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,' the prime minister said.

At least 10 people died and several others went missing as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations -- Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata and Mirik Lake area.

Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI that rescue and relief operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and said she would visit north Bengal on October 6 to assess the situation in the region, where a large number of tourists have also been affected.

At least 40 people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.   -- PTI

