AAP to field Trident Group's Rajinder Gupta for RS bypoll from Punjab

Sun, 05 October 2025
09:34
Chairman emeritus of the Trident Group Rajinder Gupta
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is likely to field industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab on October 24. 

The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP's Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly. 

Arora, whose term was to end on April 9, 2028, is presently serving as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Bhagwant Mann. 

The chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, Gupta recently resigned as the vice-chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board and as chairperson of the Kali Devi temple advisory committee, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him for the bypoll. 

AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 117-member state Assembly. 

In June, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal put to rest speculation that he would enter the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. 

Kejriwal's decision to not throw his hat into the ring came after Arora won the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. -- PTI

