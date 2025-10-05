2 more cough syrup deaths reported in MP

16:43

Two children from Amla block in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district have died allegedly after taking Coldrif cough syrup, which has been banned now as tests showed presence of a toxic chemical called diethylene glycol, health officials said on Sunday.



Amla Block Medical Officer Dr Ashok Narware identified the two children as Kabir (4) son of Kamlesh of Kalmeshwar village, and two-and-a-half-year-old Garmit, son of Nikhlesh of Jamun Bichhua village.



"They were taken to Parasia in neighbouring Chhindwara district for fever treatment where their condition worsened. It is yet to be confirmed whether the deaths were caused by the syrup. I have been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report," Dr Narware said.



"Both children developed symptoms such as kidney issues and abdominal swelling and were referred from Betul to Bhopal for advanced care. No post-mortem was conducted but reports of severe kidney complications were sent to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO)," Dr Narware said.



Incidentally, Amla is about 150 kilometres from Parasia sub division of Chhindwara where 11 kids have died after allegedly consuming toxic cough syrup.



Family members alleged Kabir's death followed the consumption of the syrup prescribed by Parasia-based physician Dr Praveen Soni, who was arrested late Saturday night and suspended from service.



As per Parasia police, Soni, despite being a government doctor, was practising at a private clinic and prescribed the syrup.



As per Kabir's kin, he was first taken to Dr Soni on August 24 after he complained of fever, and then two doctors in Parasia were consulted when his condition did not improve and the duo indicated kidney complications.



The boy was later taken to Nagpur and then to Bhopal, where he died on September 8, they added.



Garmit died on October 1 in his village while under treatment, Dr Narware said, adding his family had also consulted Dr Soni earlier.



Amla Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Badonia said the administration is gathering detailed information, while Betul Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manoj Hurmade said he has sought a detailed report from the BMO.



"I can conclusively pinpoint the exact cause of the deaths only after I get the report from the BMO. An advisory has been issued directing all private medical stores and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras to dispense medicines or syrups only against a registered doctor's prescription," Hurmade said.



Sale of medicines without a doctor's advice has been prohibited and drug inspectors have been told to intensify checks and stop the sale of suspicious or unverified drugs, he added.



The Tamil Nadu drug control authorities, in their report dated October 2, declared the Coldrif syrup sample (Batch No SR-13; Mfg: May 2025; Exp: April 2027) manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram, as adulterated because it contained diethylene glycol (48.6% w/v), a poisonous substance 'which may render the contents injurious to health'.



The Tamil Nadu government on Friday banned Coldrif.



Following the TN report, the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration issued instructions to stop further sale and distribution of Coldrif and immediately seize any available stock for investigation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.



It also ordered that other products manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals be removed from sale pending testing. -- PTI