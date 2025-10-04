HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zubeen Garg's wife reacts to bandmate's 'poison' claim

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
17:58
image
Singer Zubeen Garg's wife Garima on Saturday returned the postmortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it is not her "personal document" and the investigators will be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public or not.

Speaking to reporters after CID Additional SP Moramee Das, who had come to hand her over the report left her residence, Garg also said she had full confidence in the ongoing investigation to unearth the exact circumstances leading to the singer's death in Singapore.

"I personally thought and took suggestions also. As the investigation is going on, I did not consider the report as my personal document. So, I have returned the same with the investigating officer," she added.

Garg said that she only wants the investigation to take place properly and desires to know the facts as soon as possible.

"I don't know anything about law. Whether making it public will hamper the ongoing probe, I don't know. That is why I have returned the report," she added.

When asked about reports of Garg's band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami's claim before the police that the singer was poisoned, Garima questioned why he was silent for so long.

"If Shekhar had known it, why did he hide it for so long? Anyway, a probe is going on. If anyone has done so, then he must get the strongest possible punishment.

"Why was he pushed to such a level? He loved everyone so much! He only knew how to love people and nothing else. He also taught me only to trust people," she added.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper

'How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and selection committee', Agarkar added.

LIVE! Zubeen Garg's wife reacts to bandmate's 'poison' claim
LIVE! Zubeen Garg's wife reacts to bandmate's 'poison' claim

Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC
Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC

The RJD, which has been voicing apprehensions that the SIR might have been carried out to "help" the BJP-led NDA, also urged the EC to divulge details of the 3.66 lakh persons whose names were deleted from the final electoral roll...

Europe tour turns tragic as Maha couple died in Italy
Europe tour turns tragic as Maha couple died in Italy

Javed Akhtar (57), his wife Nadra, daughters Arzoo (22) and Shifa (18) as well as son Jazel (15), all residents of Civil Lines in Nagpur, were on a 10-day tour of Italy and France, their kin Iqbal Azmi, also a retired deputy...

TN, MP ban Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths
TN, MP ban Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths

The toll in the case reached nine in Madhya Pradesh while media reports said of two infants died in Rajasthan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO