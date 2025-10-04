HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zubeen Garg death: Assam govt forms judicial panel

Sat, 04 October 2025
12:07
The Assam government has set up a one-man judicial commission to probe the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg, an official order said.

The commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati high court, will submit its report within six months, the order issued by the Political Department stated.

The order was shared on X by the Chief Minister's Office late on Friday.
The commission will probe into the "facts and circumstances" leading to the death of Garg in Singapore on September 19, it said. 

The one-member panel will also investigate if there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority or institution in connection with the popular singer's demise, the notification said.

Besides, it will "ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident".

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

The Assam CID is currently probing Garg's death, after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state against Mahanta and around 10 others, including the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta.

The festival organiser, Garg's manager and the two band members have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand. -- PTI  

