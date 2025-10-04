HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman, lover held for killing 3-year-old daughter in UP

Sat, 04 October 2025
20:08
A woman and her lover were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Saturday for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter and attempting to implicate others for the same, police said.
 
According to police, on October 1, a woman identified as Seema alias Lali lodged a complaint at Narora police station claiming that Laltresh and her associates had kidnapped her daughter, Divyanshi, with the intention of killing her.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. 

Police found Divyanshi's body in a canal on the same day the complaint was filed. During the probe, it came to light that Seema herself, along with her lover, Yatendra, had murdered the child. 

"During interrogation, Seema confessed that her husband died sometime earlier and she had been living with Yatendra. Her daughter, Divyanshi, often troubled her when she went to work, which led to frequent quarrels between the couple," SP (Rural) Tejveer Singh said. 

The two also had a dispute with a local woman, Laltresh, and others in Ahmadgarh. To falsely implicate them, Seema and Yatendra decided to kill the child and blame them for it, he said.

They killed the girl and threw her body into the Narora Ganga canal before filing a fake complaint against Laltresh and her associates, the SP said.

The accused said that the child had become an "obstacle" in Seema's life, leading the couple to kill her and dispose of the body in the canal.

Further investigation is underway, police said. -- PTI

