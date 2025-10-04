HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wanted criminal killed during encounter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
10:07
File image
File image
A wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on him was killed in an encounter here on Friday, the police said. 

Senior superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that acting on a tip-off police teams surrounded the criminal, Mehtab. 

"A gunfight ensued during which Mehtab sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead," the SSP said, adding that two police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire. 

Sub-inspector Lalit Kumar and Constable Aleem sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said. 

The police recovered a revolver, a pistol and a motorcycle from the encounter site. 

The SSP said Mehtab was named in over 18 cases, including for extortion, robbery and murder. 

He was wanted in connection with a recent case of planned robbery targeting a jeweller in Budhana town. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Jadeja strikes; WI lose 2nd wicket
1st Test Updates: Jadeja strikes; WI lose 2nd wicket

LIVE! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika engaged, wedding in 2026?
LIVE! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika engaged, wedding in 2026?

Cough Medicine Deaths: Raj Suspends Drug Controller
Cough Medicine Deaths: Raj Suspends Drug Controller

The Rajasthan government has suspended the state drug controller and halted the distribution of medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma following reports of children's deaths allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup.

'Pakistan May Get More Adventurous Towards India'
'Pakistan May Get More Adventurous Towards India'

'What we need to watch is how Saudi Arabia's financial assistance will be used by Pakistan. If the funds go to build their military hardware and operations, it should worry us.'

'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'
'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'

'He was able to push the AIADMK to the background.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO