Vijay rally stampede: National SC/ST Commission visits Karur

15:37

The National SC/ST Commission chairperson Kishore Makwana, accompanied by its members and district officials on Saturday visited Karur where 41 lives were lost during a stampede at the rally of actor-politician Vijay on September 27.





The Commission visited Velusamypuram, the venue of rally where the tragedy occurred. The officials explained to him the circumstances that led to the stampede.





According to a source, 13 out of the 41 victims belonged to the SC community including seven from the Arunthathiyar. About five of those who died hailed from the Emoor Puthur village in Karur district. -- PTI