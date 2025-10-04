HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pune police, NSG conduct mock drills in city

Sat, 04 October 2025
The Pune police and the National Security Guard conducted mock drills in different parts of Pune in Maharashtra on Friday to test their preparedness for effectively tackling emergency situations. 

A mock drill was also staged at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune.

Earlier on September 18 a similar mock drill jointly conducted by the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and civil administration for a large-scale earthquake response mock drill in Along, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, an official release said.

The exercise simulated a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake across five different sites, designed to test the speed, coordination, and efficiency of multiple responding agencies under realistic conditions. 

Search and rescue teams, along with specialized medical units, were swiftly deployed, while the Incident Response System framework was thoroughly evaluated in action.

The mock drill highlighted key aspects of disaster readiness: improved communication networks, stronger logistical support, and seamless coordination between military and civil agencies. -- ANI

The Rajasthan government has suspended the state drug controller and halted the distribution of medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma following reports of children's deaths allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup.

'What we need to watch is how Saudi Arabia's financial assistance will be used by Pakistan. If the funds go to build their military hardware and operations, it should worry us.'

'He was able to push the AIADMK to the background.'

