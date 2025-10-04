HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Now, Kerala suspends sale, distribution of Coldrif syrup

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
17:59
image
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said the state Drugs Control department has suspended the sale of Coldrif cough syrup in the state.
  
The decision follows reports from other states that flagged issues with one of the batches of the Coldrif syrup, she said.

A preliminary inquiry by the State Drugs Control Department revealed that the flagged batch of the drug was not sold in Kerala, the minister clarified in a statement.

"However, the Drugs Controller, out of concern for safety, has instructed drug inspectors to completely stop the distribution and sale of Coldrif," she said.

This drug is being sold through eight distributors in Kerala, the minister said adding that all these centers have been instructed to halt distribution and sale.

Besides, the minister said that instructions have been issued to suspend the sale of Coldriff syrup through medical stores as well.

Noting that the Drugs Control department has conducted intensive inspections in the state, George said samples of Coldrif syrup have been collected for examination.

Along with this, samples of other cough syrups are also being examined.

As per the Central Director General of Health Services (DGHS) guidelines, doctors should not prescribe cough syrup to children under two years of age.

Even if a prescription is received, all medical stores have been instructed not to dispense cough syrup in such cases, she said.

The minister's statement came in the wake of suspicions linking it to the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper

'How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and selection committee', Agarkar added.

LIVE! Zubeen Garg's wife reacts to bandmate's 'poison' claim
LIVE! Zubeen Garg's wife reacts to bandmate's 'poison' claim

Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC
Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC

The RJD, which has been voicing apprehensions that the SIR might have been carried out to "help" the BJP-led NDA, also urged the EC to divulge details of the 3.66 lakh persons whose names were deleted from the final electoral roll...

Europe tour turns tragic as Maha couple died in Italy
Europe tour turns tragic as Maha couple died in Italy

Javed Akhtar (57), his wife Nadra, daughters Arzoo (22) and Shifa (18) as well as son Jazel (15), all residents of Civil Lines in Nagpur, were on a 10-day tour of Italy and France, their kin Iqbal Azmi, also a retired deputy...

TN, MP ban Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths
TN, MP ban Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths

The toll in the case reached nine in Madhya Pradesh while media reports said of two infants died in Rajasthan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO