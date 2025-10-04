HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man jumps into Yamuna with 4 children after wife elopes

Sat, 04 October 2025
18:40
A man, along with his four children, allegedly jumped into the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after his wife eloped with another man, police said on Saturday.
   
According to police, Salman took the extreme step after a dispute with his wife on Friday. Before jumping, he recorded a video and sent it to his sister, Gulista, in which he held his wife, Khushnuma, and her lover responsible.
 
The video also surfaced online.
 
On Saturday, Gulista approached the police, who reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of divers.
 
The children were identified as Mahak (12), Shifa (5), Aman (3), and an eight-month-old infant, Inaisha, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.
 
According to family members, Salman and Khushnuma had been married for 15 years, but recent family disputes had escalated.
 
The latest quarrel occurred on Friday, after which Khushnuma reportedly eloped with her boyfriend. Salman subsequently took his children to the Yamuna bridge and jumped.
 
Further investigation is underway, Singh added. -- PTI 

