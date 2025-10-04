HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K bans sale, storage of smokeless tobacco product Cool Lip in Kathua

Sat, 04 October 2025
Image only for representation
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday imposed a ban on the storage, sale, display and distribution of the smokeless tobacco-based product 'Cool Lip' in Kathua district with immediate effect, citing rising health concerns, particularly among children and youth, officials said. 

An order issued by Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma said the step was taken in the interest of public health and safety after reports of growing prevalence of the product in local shops and its use by students.

"In exercise of the powers vested under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, I, in the interest of public health and safety, hereby prohibit the storage, sale, display, and distribution of the tobacco-based product 'Cool Lip' with immediate effect in Kathua district until further orders," Sharma said in the order.

Officials, including the senior superintendent of police, chief education officer, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and the designated food safety officer, have been asked to ensure strict implementation of the order. -- PTI

