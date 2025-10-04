HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Husband, relatives held for murder of woman, paramour in Rajasthan

Sat, 04 October 2025
The Rajasthan police on Friday arrested the husband and two relatives of a woman who was killed along with her paramour in Karauli in Jaipur eight days ago. 

The police said the woman's husband, identified as Bhura Meena, confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation. 

Superintendent of police Lokesh Sonwal said a case was registered based on a complaint filed by Bhanwarlal Meena, the father of the deceased paramour. 

In his complaint filed on Thursday, Bhanwarlal said that his son Niranjan (35) had been in a long-term relationship with Bhura Meena's wife Ranjita. 

He went out for work on September 26 but never returned. 

On October 1, the complainant said he learned that two bodies were found in Kumrawatpura forest. 

One was identified as that of his son and the other belonged to Ranjita, whose identity was confirmed by her husband. 

Bhura Meena had filed a murder case regarding his wife's death. -- PTI

