HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hold polls soon after Chhat: Bihar parties to EC

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
16:24
image
Political parties in poll-bound Bihar told the Election Commission on Saturday to hold assembly elections soon after the Chhat festival to ensure increased voter participation.
   
Chhat, an important festival in Bihar that is celebrated six days after Diwali, will fall on October 25-28 this year. 
 
In an interaction with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, representatives of six national and as many state parties also pressed for holding elections in a minimal number of phases, officials said.
 
The poll authority is in Patna for two days to take stock of poll preparedness in the state.
 
The term of the 243-member Bihar assembly ends on November 22.
 
The first phase of elections is likely to be held at the end of October, soon after Chhat.
 
During Diwali and Chhat, people employed outside Bihar return home for festivities, and it is believed that it is the best time to hold polls to ensure greater voter participation.
 
In 2020, the last assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over
Rohit axed as India's ODI captain; Gill takes over

Shubman Gill was rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper

'How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and selection committee', Agarkar added.

LIVE! Hold polls soon after Chhat: Bihar parties to EC
LIVE! Hold polls soon after Chhat: Bihar parties to EC

TN, MP ban Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths
TN, MP ban Coldrif cough syrup after child deaths

The toll in the case reached nine in Madhya Pradesh while media reports said of two infants died in Rajasthan.

Manager, fest organiser poisoned Zubeen Garg, claims bandmate
Manager, fest organiser poisoned Zubeen Garg, claims bandmate

The festival organiser, Garg's manager and two band members -- Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta -- have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO