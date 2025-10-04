HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
First stage of Trumps hostage plan underway: IDF

Sat, 04 October 2025
Soon after Hamas signalled its willingness to accept United States President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan announced earlier this week, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed that they are ready to implement "the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages", Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held talks with the top general of Israel to assess the situation in light of the development.

A statement from the military says that "per the order of the political echelon," Zamir instructed the Israel Defence Forces to gear up "for the implementation of the first stage of Trump's plans to free the hostages".

Earlier on Saturday, Israel said it would continue working in "full cooperation" with Trump after Hamas' response. The announcement, issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office following Trump's appeal for progress on the release of hostages, was later deleted from X.

The post said, "We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team in order to bring the war to an end in accordance with the principles set forth by Israel, which are consistent with President Trump's vision."

However, the statement made no mention of Trump's call for Israel to "stop bombing" Gaza to ensure hostages' safety. -- ANI

