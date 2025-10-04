HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Firms Flouting Independent Director Norms Up

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
13:48
image
The number of companies failing to meet the minimum requirement of independent directors on their boards increased to 16 during 2024-2025 from 11 in FY24, according to a corporate governance survey conducted by Excellence Enablers.

At the end of FY25, 16 companies among the Nifty 100 firms were non-compliant, including 11 public sector units (PSUs) and three public sector banks (PSBs).

Notably, five PSUs had not even a single independent director on their boards.

In comparison, FY24 saw 11 non-compliant companies, comprising eight PSUs and two PSBs.

As of March 31, 2025, eight companies did not have any woman independent directors, while 39 companies featured two or more women independent directors.

The Companies Act, 2013 mandates that at least one-third of the total number of directors on a listed company's board should be independent directors.

Further, Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations stipulate that if a listed company lacks a regular non-executive chairperson, at least half of the board must be independent directors.

The 6th edition of the survey also emphasised the importance of separating the roles of the board chairperson and managing director or chief executive officer.

However, 37 companies continued to combine these roles. The report criticises this, stating, 'It is unfortunate that this separation has been made non-mandatory,' and warns that combining these roles contradicts a fundamental principle of good corporate governance.

On a positive note, the survey recorded improvements in director attendance and the number of board meetings held annually, with the majority of companies exceeding the minimum requirement of four meetings.

The survey also identified persistent risks over the past four financial years. They include lack of succession planning, absence of business continuity plans, inadequate human resource and talent management, geopolitical risks, human rights concerns, diversity and inclusion challenges, business ethics and integrity issues, fraud and intellectual property rights, among others.

Cybersecurity incidents remain an area of concern. In FY24, 14 companies reported data breaches or related incidents, though only five disclosed details. In FY25, eight companies reported such incidents, with seven providing details of the breaches.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: India crush WI by inns and 140 runs!
1st Test Updates: India crush WI by inns and 140 runs!

Gill to replace Rohit as India's ODI captain?
Gill to replace Rohit as India's ODI captain?

After his phenomenal performance with the bat in the Test series in England, Shubman Gill is set to be rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team.

LIVE! Identify burqa-clad voters at booths: Bihar BJP to EC
LIVE! Identify burqa-clad voters at booths: Bihar BJP to EC

'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'
'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, remembers his meeting with Dr Jane Goodall, the legendary conservationist and renowned chimpanzee expert, who passed into the ages this week.

Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages
Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages

Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO