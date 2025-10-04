HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire tender kills motorcyclist while rushing to rescue drowned man

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
20:00
image
A man died on Saturday after his motorcycle was hit by a fire brigade van which was en route to rescue a former local BJP leader who drowned in the Yamuna river in northeast Delhi, police said.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Rohit Pal (18), from 5th Pushta, Sonia Vihar. He was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

According to police, a fire tender was dispatched around 8.30 am after authorities received information that a former BJP mandal president had drowned in the river.

"While en route to Pushta Road near Chauhan Patti, the fire tender's driver noticed the over speeding motorcyclist approaching from the opposite direction,"the officer said.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver swerved towards the left, causing the vehicle to hit the roadside wall and sustain damage, but the accident could not be averted," he added.

A joint rescue operation by police, fire department, and disaster management teams is underway to locate the missing local BJP leader. 
"The body of the man who drowned has not been recovered yet. Efforts are on to trace him, while the motorcyclist's body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem," the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sonia Vihar police station, and further investigation is in progress, he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman, lover held for killing 3-year-old daughter in UP
LIVE! Woman, lover held for killing 3-year-old daughter in UP

Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

Sena leader's claim on Bal Thackeray's death ignites row
Sena leader's claim on Bal Thackeray's death ignites row

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticizes Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of being a 'helpless' chief minister unable to tackle corruption. He also attacks the BJP for divisive politics and failing to address key issues.

Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper

'How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and selection committee', Agarkar added.

Some trying to steal...: Modi takes 'Jan Nayak' dig at Rahul
Some trying to steal...: Modi takes 'Jan Nayak' dig at Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD's past education policies in Bihar, attributing migration to the state's poor education system under their rule. He praised the current NDA government's efforts to improve education and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO