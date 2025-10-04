Fire tender kills motorcyclist while rushing to rescue drowned man

20:00

A man died on Saturday after his motorcycle was hit by a fire brigade van which was en route to rescue a former local BJP leader who drowned in the Yamuna river in northeast Delhi, police said.





The motorcyclist has been identified as Rohit Pal (18), from 5th Pushta, Sonia Vihar. He was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.





According to police, a fire tender was dispatched around 8.30 am after authorities received information that a former BJP mandal president had drowned in the river.





"While en route to Pushta Road near Chauhan Patti, the fire tender's driver noticed the over speeding motorcyclist approaching from the opposite direction,"the officer said.





In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver swerved towards the left, causing the vehicle to hit the roadside wall and sustain damage, but the accident could not be averted," he added.





A joint rescue operation by police, fire department, and disaster management teams is underway to locate the missing local BJP leader.

"The body of the man who drowned has not been recovered yet. Efforts are on to trace him, while the motorcyclist's body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem," the officer said.





A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sonia Vihar police station, and further investigation is in progress, he said. -- PTI