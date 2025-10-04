Eyes on Bihar poll dates as CEC-led team visits Patna

12:33

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar led a delegation to Bihar's Patna on Saturday, and reviewed poll preparations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The team included Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, along with Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal and senior officials.

The delegation met with representatives of all recognised national and state political parties, including the BJP, JD-U, RJD, Congress, and others, to discuss election-related issues and gather feedback.

Earlier, sharing the visit on social media, the ECI stated on X, "Under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, the discussion with all 12 recognised political parties of Bihar began with Election Commissioner Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Shri Vinod Gunjyal, and senior officials of the Commission.





The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Bihar assembly polls at any time now.

The review follows the Election Commission of India's (ECI) publication on September 30 of the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections, marking the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.

An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.