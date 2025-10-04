HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Extra Charges For COD: Ecom Platforms Under Govt Lens

Sat, 04 October 2025
16:50
The ministry of consumer affairs is looking into complaints of additional charges being levied by ecommerce platforms when customers choose cash-on-delivery (COD) option instead of paying while ordering items.

'The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against ecommerce platforms charging extra for cash-on-delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers,' Pralhad Joshi, 

Union minister of consumer affairs, wrote on X on Friday afternoon.

The minister added that a detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinise these platforms closely.

'Strict action will be taken against those violating consumer rights to ensure transparency and uphold fair practices in Indias growing e-commerce sector,' Joshi said.

According to sources in the ministry, several complaints on this have been received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) and the ministry "is working on it", an official said on Friday.

Major ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart levy an additional charge, ranging between Rs 7 and Rs 10, on cash on delivery orders.

According to LocalCircles, as much as 53 per cent of all ecommerce orders in 2025 will be in the cash-on-delivery mode.

"A lot of first-time buyers or people while trying a new website opt for the cash-on-delivery route," said an industry executive.

--  Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard

