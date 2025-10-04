HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cyclone Shakti alert for Maha; heavy rain from Oct 4 to 7

Sat, 04 October 2025
08:25
File image
File image
The India meteorological department has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.

According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. 

The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. 

The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere. -- ANI

