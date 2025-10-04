HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cough syrup row: Raj suspends drug chief, halts halts Kaysons supply

Sat, 04 October 2025
09:03
The Rajasthan government has suspended the state drug controller and halted the distribution of medicines manufactured by Jaipur-based company Kaysons Pharma, officials said. 

The medical and health department stopped the supply of all 19 medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma until further orders, they said. 

Distribution of all other cough syrups containing Dextromethorphan has also been suspended. 

The government has placed drug controller Rajaram Sharma under suspension for allegedly influencing the process of determining drug standards, the department said. 

This comes amid reports of deaths of 11 children, nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup. 

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a detailed probe into the matter along with effective action. Following his instructions, an expert committee is being constituted to investigate the issue. -- PTI

