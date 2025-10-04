HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Child rape-murder accused on the run murders another kid after rape near Mumbai

Sat, 04 October 2025
11:31
image
A powerloom worker, who had been on the run in a rape and murder case involving a six-year-old girl, allegedly sexually assaulted and killed another child in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the 33-year-old man in connection with the incident that occurred in Bhiwandi town on October 1, an official said.

The accused allegedly raped and strangled his seven-year-old neighbour and stuffed her body in a gunny sack before fleeing the scene on Wednesday, he said.

He was caught by the police while he was preparing to flee to Madhubani in Bihar on the same night, the official said.

According to the police, the victim had stepped out of her house to relieve herself but never returned. 

Her parents carried out a frantic search and found the small bucket that the girl had carried with her outside the accused's house, which was locked.

They broke down the door and found the child's body stuffed in a gunny sack, police said. -- PTI

