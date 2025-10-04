HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam Rifles arrests 6 militants in Manipur's Churachandpur

Sat, 04 October 2025
File image
Personnel of the Assam Rifles arrested a senior commander of a banned outfit and five other militants from the jungles of Churachandpur district in Manipur, the paramilitary force said on Saturday. 

The militants were apprehended on October 1 during an operation, it said. 

"Assam Rifles in a daring jungle operation codenamed Operation Songkot' on October 1 apprehended senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi of United Kuki National Army," it said in a statement. 

Five others were also arrested during the operation, it said. 

"The successful operation has dealt a crippling setback to UKNA's networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam, reaffirming Assam Rifles' relentless commitment to peace and security in the region," the statement said. -- PTI

