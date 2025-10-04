Assam Rifles arrests 6 militants in Manipur's Churachandpur

10:22

The militants were apprehended on October 1 during an operation, it said.





"Assam Rifles in a daring jungle operation codenamed Operation Songkot' on October 1 apprehended senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi of United Kuki National Army," it said in a statement.





Five others were also arrested during the operation, it said.





"The successful operation has dealt a crippling setback to UKNA's networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam, reaffirming Assam Rifles' relentless commitment to peace and security in the region," the statement said. -- PTI

