Assam Police hands over 2nd post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg to his wife

Sat, 04 October 2025
16:44
The Assam Police on Saturday handed over the second post-mortem report of singer Zubeen Garg to his wife Garima Saikia Garg, sources said.

The report of the first post-mortem conducted in Singapore was given to her on Thursday.

"An officer from the SIT went to Garima's house in Kahilipara area of Guwahati to hand over the (second) report," a CID source told PTI.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID is currently probing the death of Garg in Singapore. The Assam government has also set up a one-man judicial commission to investigate the case.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

The festival organiser, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta -- have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand.

The second post-mortem of Garg was conducted at Gauhati Medical
 College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 23, before his cremation later that day.

After the post-mortem at GMCH, the viscera sample was sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for a detailed examination. -- PTI

