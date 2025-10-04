HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor Rhea Chakraborty receives passport after 5 years

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
11:08
image
Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared an emotional note after finally receiving her passport back on Friday, nearly five years later. 

The Bombay high court recently ruled in her favour, allowing the return of the document in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. 

Taking to Instagram, Rhea reflected on the difficult years and "countless battles" she faced, saying that "patience" was her only passport during this time. 

Along with her message, she also shared how she is ready to start fresh. 

She wrote, "Patience was my only passport for the past five years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for Chapter 2!" 

Rhea was in the spotlight following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. 

She was rumoured to be in a relationship with him and was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020, in a drugs case linked to his death. 

However, she was granted bail on the condition of depositing her passport with the NCB. For those unaware, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Jadeja strikes; WI lose 2nd wicket
1st Test Updates: Jadeja strikes; WI lose 2nd wicket

LIVE! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika engaged, wedding in 2026?
LIVE! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika engaged, wedding in 2026?

Cough Medicine Deaths: Raj Suspends Drug Controller
Cough Medicine Deaths: Raj Suspends Drug Controller

The Rajasthan government has suspended the state drug controller and halted the distribution of medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma following reports of children's deaths allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup.

'Pakistan May Get More Adventurous Towards India'
'Pakistan May Get More Adventurous Towards India'

'What we need to watch is how Saudi Arabia's financial assistance will be used by Pakistan. If the funds go to build their military hardware and operations, it should worry us.'

'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'
'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'

'He was able to push the AIADMK to the background.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO