Actor Rhea Chakraborty receives passport after 5 years

The Bombay high court recently ruled in her favour, allowing the return of the document in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.





Taking to Instagram, Rhea reflected on the difficult years and "countless battles" she faced, saying that "patience" was her only passport during this time.





Along with her message, she also shared how she is ready to start fresh.





She wrote, "Patience was my only passport for the past five years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for Chapter 2!"





Rhea was in the spotlight following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.





She was rumoured to be in a relationship with him and was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, 2020, in a drugs case linked to his death.





However, she was granted bail on the condition of depositing her passport with the NCB. For those unaware, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. -- ANI

