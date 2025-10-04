HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 Indian tourists sentenced to jail for robbing, assaulting sex workers in Singapore

Sat, 04 October 2025
09:15
Two men from India, accused of robbing and assaulting two sex workers in hotel rooms while holidaying in Singapore, were each sentenced to five years and one month in prison, along with 12 strokes of the cane on Friday. 

Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while robbing the victims, reported The Straits Times

The court heard that Arokkiyasami and Rajendran arrived in Singapore from India on April 24 for a vacation. 

Two days later, while walking in the Little India area, an unknown man approached them and asked if they were interested in hiring prostitutes for sexual services. 

The man then provided them with the contact information for two women before leaving. 

Arokkiya told Rajendran that they needed money and suggested they contact the women and rob them in a hotel room, to which Rajendran agreed. 

They arranged to meet one of the women in a hotel room around 6 pm that day. -- PTI

