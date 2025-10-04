2 Indian tourists sentenced to jail for robbing, assaulting sex workers in Singapore

09:15





Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while robbing the victims, reported The Straits Times.





The court heard that Arokkiyasami and Rajendran arrived in Singapore from India on April 24 for a vacation.





Two days later, while walking in the Little India area, an unknown man approached them and asked if they were interested in hiring prostitutes for sexual services.





The man then provided them with the contact information for two women before leaving.





Arokkiya told Rajendran that they needed money and suggested they contact the women and rob them in a hotel room, to which Rajendran agreed.





They arranged to meet one of the women in a hotel room around 6 pm that day. -- PTI

