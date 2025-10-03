HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zubeen Garg's bandmate and co-singer sent to 14 days' police custody

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
12:43
image
The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Guwahati, on Friday sent Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta on 14 days' police custody in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case. 

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police arrested Zubeen Garg's co-musician, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta, on Thursday, bringing the total arrests in the case to four. Munna Prasad Gupta, Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special DGP, CID, told ANI that following multiple days of interrogation by the SIT/CID, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were arrested by the SIT/CID last night. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I'm being followed, our staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife
LIVE! I'm being followed, our staff tortured: Wangchuk's wife

1st Test UPDATES: Jadeja, Jurel swell India's lead
1st Test UPDATES: Jadeja, Jurel swell India's lead

Zubeen death: Singer, musician held based on 'evidence'
Zubeen death: Singer, musician held based on 'evidence'

Musician Shakharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were arrested in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The arrests follow an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg's death in Singapore.

We can't do what China does: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia
We can't do what China does: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the 'wholesale attack on the democratic system' currently underway in India is the single biggest risk the country is facing, and asserted that allowing different traditions to thrive is very...

Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader
Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV