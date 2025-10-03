Zubeen Garg's bandmate and co-singer sent to 14 days' police custody

12:43





The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police arrested Zubeen Garg's co-musician, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta, on Thursday, bringing the total arrests in the case to four. Munna Prasad Gupta, Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special DGP, CID, told ANI that following multiple days of interrogation by the SIT/CID, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were arrested by the SIT/CID last night. -- ANI

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Guwahati, on Friday sent Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta on 14 days' police custody in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case.