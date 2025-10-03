HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zubeen Garg's autopsy report sent to Indian high commission in Singapore

Fri, 03 October 2025
Zubeen Garg death: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has extended a copy of the autopsy report of Zubeen Garg and SPF's preliminary findings on his passing to the High Commission of India upon their request. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing. Members of the public are advised not to share any videos or images relating to the circumstances of the deceased's passing, out of respect to the deceased, says the Singapore Police Force.

Musician Zubeen Garg died last month after swimming in waters off Singapore island and not while scuba diving as per earlier media reports.

A coroner's inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning, a Singapore newspaper quoted Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation, as saying.

She added that a coroner's inquiry could ascertain the identity of the deceased and how, when and where the death took place.

