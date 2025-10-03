HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zubeen Garg death: Bandmate, co-singer arrested

Fri, 03 October 2025
11:18
The Assam Police SIT investigating the death of singer Zubeen Garg on Thursday arrested his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total arrests in the case to four, reports NDTV.

Both Goswami and Mahanta were with Garg at the yacht party during the North East India Festival on September 19. The 52-year-old went for a swim and was found floating face down in the water.

Sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) said Goswami was seen, in videos, swimming very close to Garg while Mahanta recorded the entire incident on her cellphone. Both of them were questioned over the past six days.

A chief judicial magistrate's court on Friday sent them to a 14-day CID (Criminal Investigation Department) custody. Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and North East India Festival manager Shyamkanu Mahanta were also arrested on Wednesday, and they are likely to be questioned along with Goswami and Mahanta. -- ANI

