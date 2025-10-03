HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will change monarchy when I'm king: Prince William

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
17:03
image
Prince William has given his first indication of plans when he succeeds his father, King Charles III, as British monarch in a rare candid interview for a light-hearted international travel documentary. 

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne told Canadian actor Eugene Levy during filming at Windsor Castle for The Reluctant Traveller that change was on his agenda.

In clips released to promote the show that airs this week, Levy asks William if the monarchy would be shifting in a slightly different direction when he assumes the role of king. 

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda, William replied. Change for good, and I embrace that and I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me - the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," he said. 

With reference to the hereditary nature of the monarchy, which will then pass on to his eldest son Prince George one day, he added: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, in a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better. 

"That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I grew up in. And I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation." In another clip, the royal opens up about being "overwhelmed" by family issues, alluding to both his wife Kate and his father Charles being diagnosed with cancer last year as "the hardest year". 

"Stuff to do with family overwhelms me, quite a bit. You know, worry or stress around the family side of things, that does overwhelm me quite a bit. But in terms of doing the job and things like that, I don't feel too overwhelmed by that. Not now anyway," he shared. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi godman sent to jail for 14 days in harassment case
LIVE! Delhi godman sent to jail for 14 days in harassment case

Pakistan must answer for PoK rights violations: India
Pakistan must answer for PoK rights violations: India

India has strongly criticized Pakistan for its human rights violations against protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), citing systemic oppression and plundering of resources.

'No contact since his arrest': Wangchuk's wife moves SC
'No contact since his arrest': Wangchuk's wife moves SC

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking his release from detention under the National Security Act. Wangchuk was detained following protests in Ladakh. The plea challenges...

Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar
Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident where his daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online video game, highlighting the dangers of cybercrime and the need for cyber safety education.

1st Test: Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons put India on top vs WI
1st Test: Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons put India on top vs WI

Images from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO