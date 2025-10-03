HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
White House warns of mass layoffs as US government shutdown deepens

Fri, 03 October 2025
10:57
The White House on Thursday warned that "thousands" of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown drags on, adding to mounting political tensions in Washington.

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters outside the White House that administration officials were already preparing for possible layoffs. 

"It's likely going to be in the thousands," she said, noting that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were actively discussing which departments could be affected, Fox News reported. Leavitt placed the blame squarely on Democrats, accusing them of refusing to cooperate on a funding deal.

"These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open," she said. She further alleged that Democrats were "playing politics" with the crisis, pointing to disagreements over health care benefits for undocumented immigrants as a sticking point. 

She said to the reporter, "Let me ask you, do you think illegal aliens should get medicare benefits? She further added that, Medicare benefits go to the most vulnerable people of our country. But the Biden administration allowed tens of thousands of illegal aliens from all over the world to come into the country and get free benefits." 

The federal government slipped into a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving several agencies without a budget. Essential services continue to operate, but many departments face disruptions as negotiations remain stalled, as per Fox News. 

President Donald Trump, who has sought to use the shutdown to push for deeper spending cuts, said he was scheduled to meet OMB Director Russell Vought to discuss which agencies might face reductions. Vought has been asked to recommend whether potential cuts should be temporary or permanent.

