Stock markets end higher for 2nd day

16:58





During the day, the index hit a high of 81,251.99 and a low of 80,649.57, gyrating 602.42 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 24,894.25.





From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel climbed the most by 3.40 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel. In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher for the second day in a row on Friday, propelled by buying in metal stocks and a rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 81,207.17.