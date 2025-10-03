HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets end higher for 2nd day

Fri, 03 October 2025
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher for the second day in a row on Friday, propelled by buying in metal stocks and a rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 81,207.17. 

During the day, the index hit a high of 81,251.99 and a low of 80,649.57, gyrating 602.42 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 24,894.25.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel climbed the most by 3.40 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel. In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi godman sent to jail for 14 days in harassment case
Pakistan must answer for PoK rights violations: India
India has strongly criticized Pakistan for its human rights violations against protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), citing systemic oppression and plundering of resources.

'No contact since his arrest': Wangchuk's wife moves SC
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking his release from detention under the National Security Act. Wangchuk was detained following protests in Ladakh. The plea challenges...

Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident where his daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online video game, highlighting the dangers of cybercrime and the need for cyber safety education.

1st Test: Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons put India on top vs WI
Images from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad

