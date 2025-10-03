Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his release

09:18





Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory.





He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention, besides seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.





Angmo alleged that she was yet to get a copy of the detention order, in violation of rules. Moreover, she said, she has had no contact so far with Wangchuk. Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk.

