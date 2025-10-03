HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his release

Fri, 03 October 2025
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, moves the Supreme Court seeking his release. Gitanjali Angmo, on Wednesday, had reached out to President Droupadi Murmu as well, to seek her intervention for the release of the climate activist, who has been lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan since being taken into custody following the September 24 violent clashes in Ladakh.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. 

He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention, besides seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk. 

Angmo alleged that she was yet to get a copy of the detention order, in violation of rules. Moreover, she said, she has had no contact so far with Wangchuk. Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk.

