Renowned journalist T J S George dies at 97

Fri, 03 October 2025
19:32
Renowned journalist and author Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as T J S George, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 97. 

A Padma Bhushan awardee, George was widely respected for his incisive writings, often marked by satire and sarcasm. 

He was the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express and earned fame for his widely read weekly column, Point of View, which he wrote for 25 years until 2022, continuing till the age of 94. 

Hailing from Kerala, George spent most of his life in Bengaluru. 

He is survived by his children, Sheba Thayil and author-poet Jeet Thayil.

