HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RBI slaps penalties on American Express Banking Corp, HDB Financial Services

Fri, 03 October 2025
Share:
20:23
image
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 31.80 lakh on American Express Banking Corp for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Credit Card and Debit Card - Issuance and Conduct'. 

The central bank has also imposed a penalty of Rs 4.2 lakh on HDB Financial Services for non-compliance with certain provisions of the eserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC) Directions, 2016'. 

In a statement, the RBI said it conducted a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation (ISE 2024) of American Express Banking Corp with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024. 

Based on the supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence, a show cause notice was issued. 

After considering the bank's reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI found that the charge warranted imposition of monetary penalty. 

The American Express Banking Corp did not make any efforts to reverse credit balances of certain credit cardholders, arising out of refund / failed / reversed transactions, to their bank accounts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10% water cut in parts of Mumbai for 3 days from Oct 7
LIVE! 10% water cut in parts of Mumbai for 3 days from Oct 7

Maha shops eateries, theatres get 24x7 nod; bars excluded
Maha shops eateries, theatres get 24x7 nod; bars excluded

The GR says that shops and commercial establishments may remain open on all days of the week, provided that every employee is allowed a continuous rest period of at least 24 hours in a week.

Delhi Godman faces fresh charge, sent to 14-day jail
Delhi Godman faces fresh charge, sent to 14-day jail

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 women students, has been remanded to judicial custody. Police have added a charge related to threatening a witness.

Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar
Daughter was asked to send nude photo: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a disturbing incident where his daughter was asked to send a nude photo while playing an online video game, highlighting the dangers of cybercrime and the need for cyber safety education.

Modi won't bow down to pressure: Putin on US tariffs
Modi won't bow down to pressure: Putin on US tariffs

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his upcoming visit to India in December and expressed his intention to address the trade imbalance between the two countries, particularly concerning India's crude oil imports from Russia. He...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO