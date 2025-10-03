HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Purana Qila hosts three-day Indraprastha Dance Festival

Fri, 03 October 2025
23:51
File image of Purana Qila.
The three-day Indraprastha Dance Festival being organised by the Delhi Tourism Department commenced at the historic Purana Qila on Friday. 

The event brings together leading artists from across the country, presenting performances in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Mohiniyattam and other classical dance forms, according to a statement. 

Delhi's Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, who inaugurated the festival, said that the government is committed to promoting cultural events that connect people with India's rich traditions. 

"Today, Purana Qila stands witness to this festival, which reflects not just the glimpses of dance but also the confluence of our diverse cultural heritage. Such platforms are a way to link future generations with art and culture," Mishra said. 

He said that the Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has in recent months organised large-scale celebrations of Navratri, Garba and Teej. 

"We must continue to highlight the hidden facets of our history and traditions," he said. 

Mishra also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "development with heritage" and said future progress should go hand in hand with efforts to preserve cultural legacies. -- PTI

