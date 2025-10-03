Odisha rain claims 2 lives in Gajapati district, 2 missing

21:58

The deceased were identified as Trinath Nayak of Bastriaguda gram panchayat and Laxman Nayak of Meripalli gram panchayat, the district administration said.





While Trinath died in a landslide at Bastriaguda under R Udayagiri police station, Laxman drowned in Ludru Nala, an official said.





In a post on X, Gajapati district collector Madhumita said, "Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief over the death of two persons in the rain and landslide. The CM has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased persons from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)."





Meanwhile, the district administration, with the help of police and fire services personnel, has launched a search operation to locate a father and son duo Kartika Sabar (70) and his son Rajib who went missing after a landslide near Mohulsahi, Pekata.





Personnel from Rayagada police, ODRAF and fire services have joined the operation.





"Apart from six teams of fire services personnel, a dog squad have also been engaged in the search operations. However, there was no trace of the missing duo," a senior official said. -- PTI

