No one should suffer my loss: Karur victims' family

Fri, 03 October 2025
Karur stampede: Saktivel, whose wife and daughter died in the Karur stampede, said, "I don't know who to blame for this. I have no idea what exactly happened. No one should suffer the kind of loss I have gone through." He said, "My wife and daughter went to Vijay's campaign on the 27th at noon. At that time, I told them that if the crowd was heavy, they should return home. As time passed and they didn't return, I called them around 4 pm, but they didn't pick up. Later, I received a voice message from them on WhatsApp at 7.30 pm. I called again, but there was no response. The fourth time I called, someone else's voice answered. When I rushed to the hospital and asked, they showed me photos. They were not in the ward receiving treatment. When I went to the mortuary and checked, I found their bodies there." 


After the Karur stampede in his rally that left 41 persons dead, actor and party chief Vijay's similar events planned over the next two weeks are being "temporarily postponed," his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said on Wednesday.

Vijay has embarked on a "meet the people" initiative on Saturdays and has toured Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur so far. The stampede during his September 27 public event in Karur killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured.

In a social media update, the party's official handle pointed out to the Karur tragedy and said "we are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren." "In this situation, our leader's (Vijay) next two weeks' meet the people programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details of these would be announced later," it said.

